Camila Cabello Shared Her Thoughts On Niall Horan’s Cover & We Couldn't Agree More

There is a special bond between these two and after seeing this live performance, there's no denying it!

We love Niall Horan and we love Camila Cabello, but what we love the most is when Niall Horan covers Camila Cabello's debut single 'Crying In The Club' during his first ever solo tour and absolutely nails it.

Luckily for us, that's exactly what happened when Niall hit the stage in Killarney, Ireland recently and thankfully for us there were plenty of fans in attendance to capture the magic moment for us. Just check out the video above to see what we mean!

The reaction to Niall's blisteringly brilliant cover was hugely positive and fans were proud to see one legend supporting another...

camila cabello really went from watching one direction videos and having a fan account to having niall horan cover HER song on HIS tour — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) March 10, 2018

camila cabello was a 1d stan and now niall horan is covering her song on his tour WIG — m 124 (@ohfireaway) March 10, 2018

MY CAMILA STANS MUTUALS ARW SHOOK NIALL IS COVERING HER SONG AND SHE LOVES NIALL AWW — nameless biatch k. (@lxrryxmofo) March 10, 2018

niall performed crying in the club and i'm performing crying on my couch #FlickerWorldTourKillarney — No Way Harriet (@nowayharriet) March 10, 2018

But the best reaction of all came when Camila quote tweeted a video of Niall's performance and wrote, "WOWEEEEEE" accompanied by some hand clapping and rose emojis.

Yep, that's exactly how we feel too Camila, so now all we need is that collab if you could make that happen like ASAP please!? Thanks guys.

