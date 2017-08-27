Wow! Matt Terry & Saara Aalto Got Steamy On Stage & We're All Here For It

Wow...that was INTENSE.

Matt Terry and Saara Aalto's friendship goes WAY back. The two X Factor legends have stayed in touch for a long time since they appeared on the world's biggest TV singing competition and now they've just got even closer!

The pair were performing at Manchester Pride this week when they got quite cosy on stage (cue crowd screaming!)

Matt e Saara cantando Subeme La Radio no #ManchesterPride2017 pic.twitter.com/cGidBQAzyJ — Matt Terry Brasil (@MattTerryBrasil) August 26, 2017

The pair's sets were absolutely incredible, getting the entire Manchester crowd into the dancing mood!

Manchester Pride!! You made my last pride of the summer #nofearsummertour #nofear2017 #manchesterpride A post shared by Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) onAug 26, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Can we just have a studio collaboration already?! PLEASE?!

That’s right, you guys guessed it! My special guest with me on this week’s #MTMondays is @saaraaalto A post shared by Matt Terry (MT) (@mattterry) onJul 31, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

