Wow! Matt Terry & Saara Aalto Got Steamy On Stage & We're All Here For It

27 August 2017, 18:06
Wow...that was INTENSE.
Matt Terry and Saara Aalto's friendship goes WAY back. The two X Factor legends have stayed in touch for a long time since they appeared on the world's biggest TV singing competition and now they've just got even closer!
The pair were performing at Manchester Pride this week when they got quite cosy on stage (cue crowd screaming!)
Matt e Saara cantando Subeme La Radio no #ManchesterPride2017 pic.twitter.com/cGidBQAzyJ— Matt Terry Brasil (@MattTerryBrasil) August 26, 2017
The pair's sets were absolutely incredible, getting the entire Manchester crowd into the dancing mood!
Can we just have a studio collaboration already?! PLEASE?!
