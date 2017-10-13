Whoops! Matt Terry Just Let Slip That He’s Got Some Pretty MAJOR News About Dua Lipa Coming Up...

13 October 2017, 08:10

This. Is. Gonna. Be. BIG.

'New Rules' is an anthem. 'Súbeme La Radio' is also an anthem. So the thought of those two worlds coming together gets us a little hot under the collar.

Matt Terry swung by to chat to Roman Kemp about his brand new song, 'Sucker For You' and, ngl, we're kinda suckers for it.

> Your 'X Factor' Winner, Matt Terry, Sang 'Despacito' For Us LIVE, And Added ALL The Damn Sex Appeal!

Matt Terry on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

The 'When Christmas Comes Around' singer was questioned about rumours that he's collaborating with Dua Lipa on his upcoming album. Straight up? The answer was no. Sigh...

But... He did allude to a single with Dua, after his album was released. The 24-year-old said "We're not sure what to put on the album, but potentially after the album; that's when these things can happen."

That's not the only Dua Lipa news in Matt's life, however - Ro sat Matt down to chat about his famous crushes; and without a millisecond to think about it, he bae'd 'Scared To Be Lonely' singer. (We wouldn't take it too complimentary though, Dua - he also said he was crushing on Sharon Osbourne and Louisa Johnson...)

> Catch Matt's BRAND NEW Anthem, 'Sucker For You', Right Here On Our App!

It's about time Matt gets his own back on Roman, after he pranked the singer LIVE on his show...

Trending On Capital FM

I'm A Celebrity New Bushtucker Trials

New 'I'm A Celeb' Bustucker Trials Have Been Revealed & They're More Disgusting Than Ever Before
Cheryl confirms her return to The X Factor

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

2017 Pop Music Videos

17 Of The Best Pop Songs You NEED On Your Party Playlist In 2017

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  10. 10
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  11. 11
    Little Bit Leave It artwork
    Little Bit Leave It
    Chris & Kem
    itunes
  12. 12
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  13. 13
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  18. 18
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  19. 19
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  20. 20
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  21. 21
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  22. 22
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  23. 23
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  24. 24
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  25. 25
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  26. 26
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  27. 27
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  28. 28
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  29. 29
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  30. 30
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  31. 31
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  32. 32
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  33. 33
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  34. 34
    Too Much To Ask artwork
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  36. 36
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  37. 37
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  38. 38
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  40. 40
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site