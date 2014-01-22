Lily Allen Unveils Lyric Video For New Song 'Air Balloon' - Watch

The 'Hard Out Here' singer teases fans with another preview of her latest single.

Lily Allen is back with the lyric video for her first single of 2014 'Air Balloon'.

The song received its first play on Capital last week (13th January), and Lily is set to release the track as the second single from her upcoming third studio album.

Lily made her return to music in late 2013 with her huge comeback single 'Hard Out Here', which immediately caused controversy with its tongue-in-cheek music video and lyrics.

The UK singer also scored another big hit last year when she covered Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know' for the John Lewis Christmas adverts, scoring a number one in the process.