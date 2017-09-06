Lady Gaga Threw A Pizza & Autograph Party For Fans After She Had To Cancel Her Gig

Mother Monster made sure her fans weren’t left hanging after she had to cancel a show due to illness.

Lady Gaga had to postpone her concert in Montreal this week after she got ill from performing in the rain, but she didn't let her fans be too disappointed - she made sure to make up for it a little bit by sending down a bunch of pizzas and her autograph for the diehard Little Monsters who had been waiting outside her hotel for her.

Gaga had announced she could no longer perform on Twitter earlier:

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

my heart is broken I am so so sorry. you are my heart and soul — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

I tried all day to nurse my voice & my body to push through the show & my doctors & vocal coach said no I'm sorry — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

She then revealed which hotel she was staying at and promised to send some cheesy goodness own to the awaiting fans:

I'm sending free to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal . I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

It's safe to say the pizza party lifted their spirits:

Lady Gaga sent pizza to her fans to make up for the cancellation! What a sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/rDwxyJcw1p — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) September 5, 2017

She also delighted the fans by watching them from her hotel and letting them catch a glimpse of their idol in the flesh:

Lady Gaga is watching her fans from her hotel and sent them autographs and free pizza. #GetWellSoonGaga pic.twitter.com/WDWncWDTGf — Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 4, 2017

Monsters outside gagas hotel singing after the pizza pic.twitter.com/snEJFzrldQ — jenna (@idkjenna) September 4, 2017

She came back out to say hi pic.twitter.com/4MWzotp9Dk — jenna (@idkjenna) September 4, 2017

Reason number 34724624 why Gaga is the best pop star to stan for - hope you're feeling better soon, Mother Monster!