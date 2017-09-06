Lady Gaga Threw A Pizza & Autograph Party For Fans After She Had To Cancel Her Gig

6 September 2017, 16:16

Lady Gaga pizza

Mother Monster made sure her fans weren’t left hanging after she had to cancel a show due to illness.

Lady Gaga had to postpone her concert in Montreal this week after she got ill from performing in the rain, but she didn't let her fans be too disappointed - she made sure to make up for it a little bit by sending down a bunch of pizzas and her autograph for the diehard Little Monsters who had been waiting outside her hotel for her. 

Kim Kardashian Has Done Another Nude Shoot & People Are Hilariously Taking The Mickey

Gaga had announced she could no longer perform on Twitter earlier: 

She then revealed which hotel she was staying at and promised to send some cheesy goodness own to the awaiting fans: 

It's safe to say the pizza party lifted their spirits: 

She also delighted the fans by watching them from her hotel and letting them catch a glimpse of their idol in the flesh: 

Reason number 34724624 why Gaga is the best pop star to stan for - hope you're feeling better soon, Mother Monster! 

Download Our App To Keep Up With All Your Fave Celebs, 24/7!

Lady Gaga's Gargle-Oke!

01:42

Trending On Capital FM

Drake's Dad

Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Has Shared His Dating Advice & Now We're All Gonna Be Absolute Tinder Legends
Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Lady Gaga Music

See more Lady Gaga Music

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Katherine Langford 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Feared Her Nudes Had Leaked After She Got A Tweet From Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Videos

See more Lady Gaga Videos

Lady Gaga Coachella 2017 2

Lady Gaga Debuted A Brand New Song At Coachella & Just A Few Hours Later It Was No.1...Wow

Lady Gaga Pictures

See more Lady Gaga Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10