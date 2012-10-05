Labrinth Feat. Emeli Sande – 'Beneath Your Beautiful' (Official Video)

5 October 2012, 15:09

The artists have teamed up for the latest release from the London based producer's debut album.

Labrinth has released the official music video to his latest single 'Beneath Your Beautiful', which features Scottish star Emeli Sande.

The track is the latest to be lifted from the singer-producer's debut studio album 'Electronic Earth' and follows on from most recent release 'Treatment'.

The promo sees a smartly dressed Labrinth take his seat at the piano in front of a giant screen which features the 'Read All About It' singer.

Throughout the video, the pair swap positions, taking it in turns to stand at the fore as they give an emotionally charged rendition of the song.

'Beneath Your Beautiful' will be released on 18th November.

You can watch Labrinth and Emeli Sande in their brand new music video below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Labrinth Music

See more Labrinth Music

Labrinth News

See more Labrinth News

Grace Chatto Isle Of Malta Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit Reveal That They’re Working With Elton John & Labrinth At Isle Of MTV

Clean Bandit

Labrinth live at Fusion Festival 2015

WATCH: Labrinth Plays Capital’s Piano Backstage & Reveals All About His On-Stage Proposal
Ed Sheeran performs

Fusion Festival With Vimto: Check Out The AMAZING Line-Up And On-Stage Times

Labrinth Videos

See more Labrinth Videos

V Festival 2015

EXCLUSIVE: Labrinth On Proposing At V Festival 2015... And His Wedding Plans!
Sigma BRIT Awards Nominations 2015

LISTEN: Hear Sigma's Brand New Song 'Higher' Featuring Labrinth

Sigma

Labrinth MTV EMAs 2014 Arrivals

Labrinth's Wants A New Challenge... To Produce Coldplay Or Arctic Monkeys!

Labrinth Pictures

See more Labrinth Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Labrinth At The Summertime Ball 2013

Labrinth At The Summertime Ball 2013 - Pictures

Adele james bond skyfall

BRIT Awards 2013: British Single Of The Year Nominations

BRITs 2017