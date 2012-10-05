Labrinth Feat. Emeli Sande – 'Beneath Your Beautiful' (Official Video)

The artists have teamed up for the latest release from the London based producer's debut album.

Labrinth has released the official music video to his latest single 'Beneath Your Beautiful', which features Scottish star Emeli Sande.

The track is the latest to be lifted from the singer-producer's debut studio album 'Electronic Earth' and follows on from most recent release 'Treatment'.

The promo sees a smartly dressed Labrinth take his seat at the piano in front of a giant screen which features the 'Read All About It' singer.

Throughout the video, the pair swap positions, taking it in turns to stand at the fore as they give an emotionally charged rendition of the song.

'Beneath Your Beautiful' will be released on 18th November.

You can watch Labrinth and Emeli Sande in their brand new music video below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]