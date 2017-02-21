Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm'

21 February 2017, 12:56

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm'

Official Music Video

04:00

Now all we wanna do is go to a theme park with Katy Perry. PLEASE.

First she dropped glitterballs all over the planet. Then she released the most adorable lyric video the world will ever see. Now this...

Katy Perry has put out the music video for her latest single 'Chained To The Rhythm', which consists of all of our favourite things; jazzy outfits, rollercoasters and - most importantly - KP.

Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm

The 'Roar' singer walks into a theme park called 'Oblivia', and wanders around a futuristic world where there's four-foot tall candyfloss, and boards bizarre ride-after-ride, until all of the guests at the fun fair sit down to bop there heads in sync to Skip Marley's verse.

Of course, it wouldn't be Katy Perry without a full-on, colourful dance number at the end. Going to a theme park will never be the same again now we've seen this.

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]
Are we crazy?
Living our lives through a lens
Trapped in our white picket fence
Like ornaments
So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble
Aren't you lonely
Up there in utopia
Where nothing will ever be enough?
Happily numb
So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
So put your rose-colored glasses on
And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free
Drink, this one is on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free
Drink, this one is on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Are we tone deaf?
Keep sweeping it under the mat
Thought we could do better than that
I hope we can
So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble
So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]
So put your rose-colored glasses on
And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free
Drink, this one is on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free
Drink, this one is on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm

[Bridge: Skip Marley]
It is my desire
Break down the walls to connect, inspire
Ay, up in your high place, liars
Time is ticking for the empire
The truth they feed is feeble
As so many times before
They greed over the people
They stumbling and fumbling
And we're about to riot
They woke up, they woke up the lions
(Woo!)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Turn it up, it's your favorite song
Dance, dance, dance to the distortion
Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat
Stumbling around like a wasted zombie
Yeah, we think we're free
Drink, this one is on me
We're all chained to the rhythm
To the rhythm
To the rhythm

[Outro: Katy Perry]
Turn it up
Turn it up
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
It goes on, and on, and on
'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm

