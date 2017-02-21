Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm'

Now all we wanna do is go to a theme park with Katy Perry. PLEASE.

First she dropped glitterballs all over the planet. Then she released the most adorable lyric video the world will ever see. Now this...

Katy Perry has put out the music video for her latest single 'Chained To The Rhythm', which consists of all of our favourite things; jazzy outfits, rollercoasters and - most importantly - KP.

The 'Roar' singer walks into a theme park called 'Oblivia', and wanders around a futuristic world where there's four-foot tall candyfloss, and boards bizarre ride-after-ride, until all of the guests at the fun fair sit down to bop there heads in sync to Skip Marley's verse.

Of course, it wouldn't be Katy Perry without a full-on, colourful dance number at the end. Going to a theme park will never be the same again now we've seen this.

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white picket fence

Like ornaments

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

Aren't you lonely

Up there in utopia

Where nothing will ever be enough?

Happily numb

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Are we tone deaf?

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we could do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

So put your rose-colored glasses on

And party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Bridge: Skip Marley]

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Ay, up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we're about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions

(Woo!)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it's your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we're free

Drink, this one is on me

We're all chained to the rhythm

To the rhythm

To the rhythm

[Outro: Katy Perry]

Turn it up

Turn it up

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

'Cause we're all chained to the rhythm

