Katy Perry’s On The Capital Evening Show With Roman Kemp Tomorrow – You Won’t Wanna Miss It!

Katy will be joining Roman tomorrow for her first interview in the UK in THREE years!

We’ve waited what feels like forever for Katy Perry to come back with new music – now as well as her HUGE new track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, she’s also going to be doing her first interview in the UK in three whole years!

Katy will be joining Roman Kemp on the Capital Evening Show tomorrow night from 7pm ahead of her performance at Wednesday's BRIT Awards – and it’s not one you #KatyCats out there are going to want to miss!

Katy pretty much took over the world around two weeks ago when she dropped massive glitterballs all across the globe, playing her brand new track for fans who could find them – now THAT’s how you make a comeback!

If you’ve missed Katy as much as we have, make sure you’re listening to Capital tomorrow (Tuesday 21st February) from 7pm to catch her chatting to Roman, keep up with their antics on Snapchat (CapitalOfficial) and let us know what you think over on Twitter @capitalofficial too!