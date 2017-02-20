Katy Perry’s On The Capital Evening Show With Roman Kemp Tomorrow – You Won’t Wanna Miss It!

20 February 2017, 16:19

Katy Perry

Katy will be joining Roman tomorrow for her first interview in the UK in THREE years!

We’ve waited what feels like forever for Katy Perry to come back with new music – now as well as her HUGE new track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, she’s also going to be doing her first interview in the UK in three whole years!

WATCH: We Pranked A New Producer With A Secret Visit From 'Katy Perry' AKA - Dave Berry In Drag!

Katy will be joining Roman Kemp on the Capital Evening Show tomorrow night from 7pm ahead of her performance at Wednesday's BRIT Awards – and it’s not one you #KatyCats out there are going to want to miss!

Katy pretty much took over the world around two weeks ago when she dropped massive glitterballs all across the globe, playing her brand new track for fans who could find them – now THAT’s how you make a comeback!

If you’ve missed Katy as much as we have, make sure you’re listening to Capital tomorrow (Tuesday 21st February) from 7pm to catch her chatting to Roman, keep up with their antics on Snapchat (CapitalOfficial) and let us know what you think over on Twitter @capitalofficial too! 

Katy Perry Has Hidden Glitter Balls Around The World & What's Inside Is Incredible

Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley - 'Chained To The Rhythm'

Official Lyric Video

03:55

Trending On Capital FM

BRITs 2016

BRIT Awards - 42 Of The Best Dressed Celebrities Through The Years

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Britney Spears

“I Haven’t Shaved My Head Yet” Fans Think Katy Perry Threw Serious Shade At Britney Spears
Dave Berry - Katy Perry Prank

WATCH: We Pranked A New Producer With A Secret Visit From 'Katy Perry' AKA - Dave Berry In Drag!
Katy Perry Reactions

These Fan Reactions To Katy Perry's New Song Prove That Everyone Is #ChainedToTheRhythm

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Has Hidden Glitter Balls Around The World & What's Inside Is Incredible
Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Relationship Just Got Confusing AF After ‘Pregnant’ Video Emerges

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!