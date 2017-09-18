Katy Perry Shared An Honest Comment After Selena Gomez's Surgery Reveal Making Us Love Her Even More

Now Playing
18 September 2017, 11:56
Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Secret Kidney Transplant
No feud will get between these two!
It's no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have got some history.
It's also no secret that Taylor and Selena Gomez are very close friends.
So when Katy Perry popped up in the comments section underneath Sel's recent post about her kidney transplant, we weren't sure what was gonna happen!
But it turns out that any ongoing feud that does exist between Tay Tay and Katy isn't big enough to get in the way of Miss Perry's love for Selena.
Taking to Instagram, Katy wrote 'love your heart and your authenticity' alongside two heart emojis.
| Katy Perry commented on Selena's recent post! pic.twitter.com/Wung1EJDhX— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 14, 2017
Sharing the love Katy - that's what we like to see!
There were plenty of other people sharing kind messages with Selena, including her mum Mandy. Here are some of the most notable...
You remind me daily to live my most authentic life without apologies while constantly inspiring me to be the best I can be for not only myself, but for others. You're one of the strongest people I know, proving that day in and out with a smile and no complaints even at times when I know it was hard for you. Anyone who knows you is well aware of your resilience. I've never been more proud to call you my friend, my family and someone I couldn't live my life without. Someone once said, "friends are the family we choose" and I'm so thankful you're both. #getwellsoon #flasbackfriday
Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration.— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017
This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.
Whilst you're here, check out the time Katy Perry changed the lyrics in 'Swish Swish' to be about a *cough* mystery person *cough*...
