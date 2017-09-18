Katy Perry Shared An Honest Comment After Selena Gomez's Surgery Reveal Making Us Love Her Even More

18 September 2017, 11:56

Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Secret Kidney Transplant

00:42

No feud will get between these two!

It's no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have got some history.

It's also no secret that Taylor and Selena Gomez are very close friends.

> Selena Gomez Shocks Fans As She Reveals She Had A Kidney Transplant

So when Katy Perry popped up in the comments section underneath Sel's recent post about her kidney transplant, we weren't sure what was gonna happen!


GIF: Giphy

But it turns out that any ongoing feud that does exist between Tay Tay and Katy isn't big enough to get in the way of Miss Perry's love for Selena.

Taking to Instagram, Katy wrote 'love your heart and your authenticity' alongside two heart emojis.

Sharing the love Katy - that's what we like to see!

There were plenty of other people sharing kind messages with Selena, including her mum Mandy. Here are some of the most notable...

> You Can Check Out Loads More Stuff From Selena, Katy, Taylor And Loads More On Our Fancy New App!

Whilst you're here, check out the time Katy Perry changed the lyrics in 'Swish Swish' to be about a *cough* mystery person *cough*...

Katy Perry Changes The Lyrics In 'Swish Swish!'

00:22

