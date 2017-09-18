Katy Perry Shared An Honest Comment After Selena Gomez's Surgery Reveal Making Us Love Her Even More

No feud will get between these two!

It's no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have got some history.

It's also no secret that Taylor and Selena Gomez are very close friends.

So when Katy Perry popped up in the comments section underneath Sel's recent post about her kidney transplant, we weren't sure what was gonna happen!



But it turns out that any ongoing feud that does exist between Tay Tay and Katy isn't big enough to get in the way of Miss Perry's love for Selena.

Taking to Instagram, Katy wrote 'love your heart and your authenticity' alongside two heart emojis.

| Katy Perry commented on Selena's recent post! pic.twitter.com/Wung1EJDhX — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 14, 2017

Sharing the love Katy - that's what we like to see!

There were plenty of other people sharing kind messages with Selena, including her mum Mandy. Here are some of the most notable...

Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017

