Selena Gomez Shocks Fans As She Reveals She Had A Kidney Transplant Last Summer

Fans had wondered why Sel had taken so much time out last summer!

When you're one of the world's most loved stars, any time you decide to take out of the spotlight will be questioned by fans.

So when Selena Gomez went quiet on social media for a while last year, it prompted a huge response from people wondering where she'd gone and hoping that she was ok.

Well the 'It Ain't Me' singer has now revealed exactly what she was doing and it turns out theat she was actually having a kidney transplant, with the kidney being donated by her BFF Francia Raisa!

Even though she was diagnosed with Lupus a few years ago, fans will still be shocked to learn their idol was undergoing serious life-saving surgery behind closed doors, although given Sel's many outings with boyfriend The Weeknd recently, it seems that everything went well.

Writing alongside the three pictures she posted, Selena commented, 'I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.'



'So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.'

'Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa.'



'She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.'

It must've been a hugely difficult time for Selena and it goes to show just how strong she is to get through something like this whilst trying to keep everything private.



Within 30 minutes of Selena posting the pictures on Insta, they had already gained over 450,000 comments with many fans sharing messages such as 'Stay strong both of you!' and 'Everyone needs a friend like this'.

Selena has claimed that she is going to give fans a more in depth look at her life during this kidney transplant, but for now fans will just be happy that she's ok!



