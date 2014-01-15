Katy Perry Teases "Huge Announcement" For Later Today

15 January 2014, 08:57

Katy Perry At Britney Spears Vegas Opening Night

Fans have been speculating that new 'Prismatic' dates for the US and Canada could be the big news.

Katy Perry has teased fans by promised she will make a "huge announcement" later today (15th January).

The 'Roar' singer, who is set to return to the UK to kick off her 'Prismatic World Tour' in May, revealed the news on Twitter late last night (14th January).

"Psssssst… I'm making a huge announcement at 11am PT TOMORROW!" Katy tweeted. "Keep your eyes peeled kittens…"

The announcement is therefore expected to be revealed around 7pm UK time later on this evening, with fans immediately speculating that it could be new tour dates for North America.

Katy Perry is set to release 'Dark Horse' as her next official single from 'Prism'.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Miley Cyrus The 57th Annual GRAMMYs

Katy Perry Could Legit Pass As Miley Cyrus' Twin Sister After This Drastic New Hairstyle!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Their Relationship Is Over With This Brief Statement

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good
Katy Perry BRITs

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Hilariously Fell Off Stage At The Brits & Almost No One Spotted It
Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Katy Perry Just Had THE Most Awkward Interaction With A Fan At The #BRITs

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!