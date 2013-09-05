Katy Perry – 'Roar' (Official Video)

5 September 2013, 21:19

Katy Perry Roar Video

Watch the music video for the first new song to be taken from the star's forthcoming album 'Prism'.

Katy Perry has unveiled the music video for her new single 'Roar' – and you can watch it on Capitalfm.com now.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Katy Perry - Roar on MUZU.TV.

The track is the first to be taken from the star's much-anticipated forthcoming album 'Prism'.

The "Junglecope" video for 'Roar' sees Katy transformed into a Tarzan-esque character, swinging from treetops high above the jungle.

'Roar' went straight in at number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 last weekend after its release was brought forward by one week.

'Prism' – Katy's third album after 'One For The Boy's and 'Teenage Dream' – is due to be released on 22nd October.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Miley Cyrus The 57th Annual GRAMMYs

Katy Perry Could Legit Pass As Miley Cyrus' Twin Sister After This Drastic New Hairstyle!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Their Relationship Is Over With This Brief Statement

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good
Katy Perry BRITs

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Hilariously Fell Off Stage At The Brits & Almost No One Spotted It
Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Katy Perry Just Had THE Most Awkward Interaction With A Fan At The #BRITs

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!