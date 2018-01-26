Stormzy Wants To Work With Jessie J And We're 100% Here For It

This is one collab we'd never have thought of...

A collaboration you never thought you’d see between Stormzy and Jessie J could be coming to some earphones near you.

Jessie J may be busy being out of the spotlight and secretly auditioning on Chinese talent shows but someone that has had his eyes on her is Stormzy.

Turns out Stormz wanted the 'Do It Like A Dude' singer’s vocals on his debut album, 'Gang Signs And Prayers' but things didn’t quite work out.

When a fan tweeted that they’d want to see Jessie J do a cover of 'Blinded By Your Grace part 2', the 24–year-old replied: “It’s funny you say that, long to explain but yeah I reallyyyyyy wannad her voice on GSAP I had some wicked ideas.” [sic]

It’s funny you say that, long to explain but yeah I reallyyyyyy wannad her voice on GSAP I had some wicked ideas — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) January 25, 2018

With Jessie J tagged in the tweets, here’s hoping she sees them and gets in touch with him because this is something we'd love to see.

If Stormzy wants to get Jessie in the studio he's probably going to have to wait a while as the singer's busy killing it on stage in China on a Chinese style X Factor for professional singers.

Of course being an award-winning singer (with insane vocals might we add), we all wanted to know why she was competing in a talent show and we cannot fault her response.

Jessie explained: "There's nothing I can't do. That's how I feel in my heart.

"I'm turning 30 this year and I just think, why not? It's an experience I'll never forget and may never get again and I'm gonna sing like I've never sung before."

Good on you, girl!

Watch Jessie J slay on 'Singer' the Chinese talent show below...