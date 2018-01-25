We've Finally Discovered Exactly Why Jessie J Appeared On A Chinese Singing Contest

Jessie J actually won the first round of the Chinese singing competition 'Singer' recently!

We all know Jessie J for her infectious pop hits 'Price Tag', 'Do It Like A Dude' and of course 'Bang Bang' which she released alongside Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj - so why did she appear on what appeared to be a Chinese version of the X Factor recently?

A video showing Jessie performing Whitney Houston's hit song 'I Have Nothing' went viral on social media and had people seriously confused about exactly why Jessie was appearing on the show.

It turns out that 'Singer', which is the name of the singing show, is actually a talent competition in China which is only open to professional singers and Jessie J is the first ever British contestant.

'Singer' is in its second series and sees vocalists compete against each other over a series of shows until a champion is crowned, much like X Factor. Jessie J ranked first in the initial part of the competition by singing the Whitney classic as well as her original hit 'Domino'.

When Jessie was asked why she'd decided to take part in the competition, the Brit Award winner explained, "There's nothing I can't do. That's how I feel in my heart."

"I'm turning 30 this year and I just think, why not? It's an experience I'll never forget and may never get again and I'm gonna sing like I've never sung before."

Jessie will continue to compete in the show until she is eliminated or wins, with the final set to take place on 13th April 2018. With the first round going her way, we could be seeing the first ever British winner pretty soon!

Whilst you're here, relive Jessie J's epic performance of 'Domino' from the #CapitalJBB a few years ago...

