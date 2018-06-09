Jess Glynne's Hit Packed Set Had The Whole Of The #CapitalSTB Crowd Singing Along With Her!

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 21:39
It's no surprise this lady's a record breaking chart topper with a back catalogue like this!
From the second Jess Glynne stepped on stage flanked by her team of dancers, everyone knew the Summertime Ball party had started - and her set is one you'll be talking about forever!
Kicking off with 'Hold My Hand', Jess showcased her unbelievable vocals as 80,000 of you in the crowd sang along with her.
As well as bringing a host of her biggest hits including 'Rather Be' and 'I'll Be There', Jess brought some incredible dance routines and her best '90s double denim outfit too.
She also performed a soulful acoustic version of her hit track 'My Love' which just blew us away, before finishing on 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' as the crowd screamed for more.
Before she took to the stage, Jess stopped by the Capital studio backstage at Wembley, and Roman Kemp made her prove her football loyalties...
Jess is always a crowd favourite and you guys definitely let us know over on Twitter:
#CapitalSTB with brilliant performances from @AnneMarie . @mabel , @JessGlynne , @Camila_Cabello the girls came out on top for me #girlslikeyou #Maroon5— George Mackey (@GeorgeMackey2) June 9, 2018
I swear @JessGlynne has gotta be one of the best live performer's everrrrr— Gemma (@_gem_xo) June 9, 2018
#CapitalSTB so much @JessGlynne love from this one pic.twitter.com/3q3jTOqkUt— kate kinsella (@Kate_Kinsella) June 9, 2018
