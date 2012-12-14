James Arthur – 'Impossible' (Official Video)

The 2012 X Factor winner has unveiled the video for his single 'Impossible' – a cover of the original track by R&B singer Shontelle.

James Arthur has unveiled the official video for his debut single,'Impossible'.

It showcases a selection of the singer's top X Factor moments, from his first audition to the emotional announcement of him being crowned the show's winner.

It also includes clips of his family watching his audition backstage, and the singer discovering he has made it through to the live shows.

'Impossible' is the fastest-selling X Factor single ever and also the fastest-selling track on iTunes in the UK of all time. Profits from each sale of the track will go to a children's charity.

It looks set to enter the Vodafone Big Top 40 this Sunday (16th December).

James Arthur will be competing for the much sought after Christmas number one with artists including The Military Wives Choir, who held the top spot last Christmas, and The Justice Collective, featuring performances from Robbie Williams and Mel C.

Watch the video for James Arthur's single 'Impossible' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]