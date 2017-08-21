James Arthur's GF Has Sparked Engagement Rumours After She Was Spotted Wearing A BIG Diamond Ring

We're not jealous of her...WE'RE NOT OKAY?!

James Arthur has a pretty sweet life. He's a Vodafone Big Top 40 No.1 artist, his fans absolutely ADORE him and this lady, Jessica Grist is his girlfriend (WOWZA)...

#bts #catwoman brows by @habibilondon A post shared by jessica grist (@littlejessicat) onAug 6, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

FYI, that isn't her everyday choice of style.

Things between the pair look like they're getting VERY serious after Jessica was spotted wearing a dazzler of an engagement diamond on her ring finger at this year's Virgin V Festival.

Have a look at THAT!

PIC: REX

However it looks like all the rumours might have been put to bed straight away as apparently a source close to James told Metro that the singer has not proposed to Jessica, and the pair are not walking down the aisle any time soon.



Hmm....we're keeping an eye on you James you pesky little devil!

BTW...if you haven't seen James Arthur's cover of R Kelly's 'Ignition' then you haven't lived!