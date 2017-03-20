Nicki Minaj Fans Are Furious At Iggy Azalea After She 'Copied' THAT 'Anaconda' Cover Art

20 March 2017, 11:07

Iggy Azalea Nicki Minaj Anaconda

Great minds think alike...but great bootys look-a-like so...what's the issue, right?!

They're both incredible rappers, they're both successful and they both got certain...ahem...assets to rival Kim Kardashian, however when Iggy revealed the new artwork for her single 'Mo Bounce', Minaj fans were quick to point out similarities to Nicki's 'Anaconda'.

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

The 'Black Widow' rapper tweeted the news on the 19th March to her 7 million followers along with the artwork....

The single 'Mo Bounce' is due for release on 24th March and let's face it, there definitely are similarities. Remember Nicki's 'Anaconda' cover?

 

7/28 #ANACONDA on iTunes

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) onJul 24, 2014 at 5:45am PDT

They're both obviously bootylicious, but Nicki's fans have voiced their opinion on the news and the result is not...good.

WATCH: Alessia Cara's Impression Of Nicki Minaj Is So Realistic She Might As Well Be Lip-Syncing

...ouch, some of those burns have got to sting! However, that doesn't mean that there aren't Iggy fans bigging up Miss Azalea too!

Regardless, of all the Nicki/Iggy beef, we can't wait to hear 'Mo Bounce' for the first time, so if Friday could just hurry up that'd be great, ok, thanks, bye.

iggy azalea

PIC: PA

You may also like...

Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Side To Side'

Official Music Video

03:57

Trending On Capital FM

The Inbetweeners Facebook Cover Photo 2

YES! The Inbetweeners Could Be Returning...But With A Completely Different Cast?!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Iggy Azalea Music

See more Iggy Azalea Music

Iggy Azalea News

See more Iggy Azalea News

Iggy Azalea 2016 Wango Tango - Show

Iggy Azalea Has FINALLY Cleared Up The Endless Rumours About Her Relationship Status
Iggy Azalea at Maxim Hot 100 Party

People Are Convinced Iggy Azalea Has Had Butt Implants In This Poolside Photo
Iggy Azalea Notion Magazine

“I Get A Lot More S**t Than Other People” Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Getting Trolled

Iggy Azalea Videos

See more Iggy Azalea Videos

Iggy Azalea Nick Young

Iggy Azalea’s Lawyers Have Written The STRONGEST Letter To Nick Young’s Baby Mama…

Iggy Azalea Nick Young NYE 2015

“I Caught Them On The Security Footage” Iggy Azalea Rants At Cheating Ex Nick Young
Iggy Azalea in airport 2

Awkward! Iggy Azalea Got Told She Ruined Hip-Hop By A Random Guy & We Can't Look Away

Iggy Azalea Pictures

See more Iggy Azalea Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Jessie J

Iggy Azalea Summertime Ball Performance 2014

Iggy Azalea Live At The Summertime Ball 2014