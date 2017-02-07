Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

Fans don’t know what to think!

We’ve already got Beyoncé and Cheryl’s babies to look forward to in 2017, but could there be another celebrity baby on the way too? Nicki Minaj managed to get tongues wagging after posting a bump picture on Instagram!

Following Queen Bey’s announcement, Nicki posted a photo on her own Instagram account showing her with a massive baby bump and the caption “#ATBIMS y'all so childish - I was gonna wait to share the news but...”

While most fans were quick to assume that it was a Photoshop job and Nicki was just trolling her fans, others weren’t so sure – after all, it is a pretty convincing edit!

Some people were totally fooled:

Nicki Minaj pregnant & nobody is talking about it — #21Slayage (@Asap_Rocki) February 7, 2017

Beyoncé pregnant, Ciara pregnant, & now Nicki Minaj pregnant — Larisa (@_EnvyMonae) February 6, 2017

So Nicki Minaj pulled a Beyoncé and is pregnant too — leanne (@leanneellis_x) February 6, 2017

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj is pregnant at the same time. — Chynna (@QUEENDAYNITA) February 5, 2017

Nicki Minaj pregnant too where have I been ? — LIYAH (@lilliyahfineass) February 5, 2017

While others clocked the fakery straight away (well, Nicki was just on holiday a few weeks ago, posting swimsuit photos with a flat belly):

so i heard somebody say " Nicki Minaj is also pregnant, how easy can people still be fooled??" pic.twitter.com/jXZLmIUWq4 — forgive US Portia (@InnocentPosh) February 7, 2017

Yo @NICKIMINAJ not even pregnant I'm pretty sure it was a joke — Rapperg (@iamrapperg) February 6, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ Can you tell the young IG barbz you are not pregnant they really think you are now — Nick (@SpottieDotti) February 5, 2017

Those "leaked pictures" Nicki Minaj are fake. Seen those pictures before on Tumblr — Olinda Dowsett (@olindadowsett11) February 7, 2017

We’re calling BS on these pregnancy rumours for now – but the idea of a mini Nicki Minaj is pretty awesome!