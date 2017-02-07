Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

We’ve already got Beyoncé and Cheryl’s babies to look forward to in 2017, but could there be another celebrity baby on the way too? Nicki Minaj managed to get tongues wagging after posting a bump picture on Instagram!

Following Queen Bey’s announcement, Nicki posted a photo on her own Instagram account showing her with a massive baby bump and the caption “#ATBIMS y'all so childish - I was gonna wait to share the news but...”

While most fans were quick to assume that it was a Photoshop job and Nicki was just trolling her fans, others weren’t so sure – after all, it is a pretty convincing edit!

Some people were totally fooled: 

While others clocked the fakery straight away (well, Nicki was just on holiday a few weeks ago, posting swimsuit photos with a flat belly): 

We’re calling BS on these pregnancy rumours for now – but the idea of a mini Nicki Minaj is pretty awesome! 

