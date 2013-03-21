Girls Aloud Split Confirmed After Final 'Ten' Reunion Tour Show

The 'Call The Shots' five-piece thank their fans for ten years of support after confirming they have split.

Girls Aloud have confirmed that last night's show in Liverpool (20th March) was their final performance together after announcing their split just hours after the show.

The 'Something New' five-piece announced on Twitter that they have "come to the end" of their time together as one of the UK's biggest girl bands, after traveling up and down the country on their 'Ten' reunion tour.

Girls Aloud announced plans in late 2012 to mark their tenth anniversary with a special celebration, after a number of years on hiatus, but confirmed fan speculation that they have now split up after performing live one last time in Liverpool.

"Dear Alouders, we just want to say from the bottom of our hears Thank you!!" Girls Aloud tweeted after their final show together. "This tour has been an amazing experience and the perfect chance to say thank you for being on this journey with us through a decade.

"It has far exceeded any of our dreams and we hope we are forever your inspiration and reminder that dreams really do glitter," the UK girl band added. "Your love and support will stay with us forever but we have now come to the end of our incredible time together. Love you lots."

'Under The Sun' singer Cheryl simply posted: "Thank you!! #TenTour."

Fellow Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle was also posting just prior to the show to give a special thank you to the girl band's fans for their support over the years.

"I love you @GirlsAloud fans so so so so much! You have given me everything!" Nadine tweeted ."I have seen many of you at the tour work as hard as as!

"Happy tears. I cannot thank you enough," she added. "I love seeing all your faces. Ok more tears. I love you all forever."

Girls Aloud are set to release a special box set collection on 13th May of all their albums to date, while a live DVD of their 'Ten' tour is expected to follow later this year.

Check out a playlist of Girls Aloud's best music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]