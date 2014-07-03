Enrique Iglesias Feat. Sean Paul - 'Bailando'

The 'I'm A Freak' superstar teams up with rapper Sean Paul for his next high-profile release.

Enrique Iglesias is back with his steamy music video for new single 'Bailando'.

The Summertime Ball 2014 star has roped in Sean Paul for his latest future hit, taken from Enrique's 2014 album 'Sex And Love'.

The video features incredible dancers, a live-wire atmosphere... and some seriously sexy moves from Mr. Iglesias himself of course!

'Bailando' is set to follow the record's previous hits 'I'm A Freak' and 'There Goes My Baby' as the next single to be released.