Elyar Fox - 'Do It All Over Again (Official Video)

One of the UK's freshest new pop talents unveils the official music video for his debut single 'Do It All Over Again'.

Elyar Fox has unveiled the official music video for his debut single 'Do It All Over Again'. The track which received it's first play on Capital in November is the lead track from the 18-year-old's first studio album due for release in 2014.

The London-born singer recruited the help of his fans for the promo after launching a competition on his official Facebook page to feature in the cut.

Elyar also made a surprise appearance at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball last weekend sending 16,000 screaming fans into a frenzy as he appeared in the middle of the crowd.

