Ed Sheeran Drops Pretty Subtle Hints That He'd Be Game For A Collab With Sam Smith!

2 March 2017, 07:46

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith Collaboration

Now THIS is something we can get on board with.

Ed Sheeran is officially the bearer of good news. He can send us into a giddy frenzy by simply posting a blue square on Twitter, or - more recently - he can get us just a tad/INCREDIBLY excited for a collaboration between himself and Sam Smith.

The 'Shape Of You' singer recently stopped by the Capital Evening Show to chat to Roman Kemp, and they got talking about both of them ending their hiatuses with a collaboration. Er... YES. PLEASE.

> Ed Sheeran Made A 15 Year Old Busker's Dreams Come True When He Gave Him Something Really Special

Did Ed Sheeran Just Tease A Collaboration With Sam Smith?!

01:17

As Ed said, after his "well-deserved hiatus", he seemed excited to do a collaboration with the 'Stay With Me' Oscar-winner, having already performed together in the past.

"I will definitely never rule it out. I think he's amazing. He's a fantastic bloke" said Ed.

He then left with an air of mystery when he dropped the news that we won't be expecting Sam's next move. Hm...?

> You Can Catch Up On All Of Roman's Antics With Ed Sheeran By Downloading Our App!

While he was here with Roman, the pair got up to the usual; they grabbed a coffee, they had a chat, and - oh yeah - Ed Sheeran tattooed him.

Ro was always in awe of Ed Sheeran's ink, so Ed took it upon himself to brand the host with - wait for it - "Ed Woz Ere 2k7". We won't tell him it's the wrong year if you won't.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Tattoos Roman

02:40

> These Amazing Ed Sheeran & Stormzy Pics At The BRITs Afterparty Prove They're BFFs & We Love It

Ed's third studio album '÷' is released on Friday 3rd March 2017 and you can grab your copy on Apple Music here.

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran On The Importance Of His BRITs Performance

01:45

Trending On Capital FM

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Video

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Bruno Mars

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air

“I Would Do It!” Ed Sheeran Would Be Honoured To Sing The James Bond Theme Song
Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Just Tattooed Roman Kemp With The Most Unique Design You'll Ever See
Ellen Ed Sheeran A Singer-Songwriter's Surprise

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Made A 15 Year Old Busker's Dreams Come True When He Gave Him Something Really Special

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran & The Roots Sing

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Is All Adorable Smiles As He Sings 'Shape Of You' With Jimmy Fallon And Some Kids Toys!
Ed Sheeran & Stormzy

These Amazing Ed Sheeran & Stormzy Pics At The BRITs Afterparty Prove They're BFFs & We Love It
Ed Sheeran carrying his girlfriends shoes

This Photo Of Ed Sheeran Taking Off His Shoes & Giving His Girlfriend His Trainers Is A Modern Day Act Of Chivalry

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith