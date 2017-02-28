WATCH: Ed Sheeran Made A 15 Year Old Busker's Dreams Come True When He Gave Him Something Really Special

28 February 2017, 13:44

A Teen Singer-Songwriter's Superstar Surprise

04:26

No. We're not welling up. Erm... SHUT IT!

Good. We've finally got over that one time Ed Sheeran surprised a fan on Ellen's show, and... WHY, ELLEN?! WHY ARE YOU GIVING US ALL OF THE FEELS BY DOING IT ALL OVER AGAIN?!

Ellen DeGeneres saw a 15-year old singer-songwriter, Alfie Sheard, busking in England, and flew him and his mother out to her studio so she could get his idol, Ed Sheeran, to surprise him.

> WATCH: Ed Sheeran Is All Adorable Smiles As He Sings 'Shape Of You' With Jimmy Fallon And Some Kids Toys!

During his first (probably, of many) appearance on Ellen, Ed Sheeran recorded a message for the insanely polite Alfie, saying "Hey Alfie! Well done for just being amazing, and playing all the time.

Ellen Ed Sheeran A Teen Singer-Songwriter's Superstar SurprisePic: YouTube

"I have heard your stuff and everyone has been very, very complimentary about it as well. And I wanted to take this opportunity to give you one of my guitars" continued the 'Shape Of You' singer. "The only way that I'm giving you this guitar if you play it every day."

He then signed the guitar and handed it to Alfie, who later performed in front of Ellen and her live-studio audience.

The extremely talented teen also spoke about his trip to America and how he was doing it not just because he enjoyed making music, but so his mum didn't have to work ever again.

Great. Can, erm, can someone hand us a tissue please... We're a crying wreck.

> Download Our App To Hear All Of The Latest And Biggest Hits From Ed Sheeran!

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran On The Importance Of His BRITs Performance

01:45

Trending On Capital FM

The Chainsmokers

Reading The Emotional Tribute The Chainsmokers Shared After The Death Of A Fan Will Make You Shed A Tear
Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran & The Roots Sing

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Is All Adorable Smiles As He Sings 'Shape Of You' With Jimmy Fallon And Some Kids Toys!
Ed Sheeran & Stormzy

These Amazing Ed Sheeran & Stormzy Pics At The BRITs Afterparty Prove They're BFFs & We Love It
Ed Sheeran carrying his girlfriends shoes

This Photo Of Ed Sheeran Taking Off His Shoes & Giving His Girlfriend His Trainers Is A Modern Day Act Of Chivalry

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran and Roman

Ed Sheeran Reveals That He Has A Big Surprise Up His Sleeve For Tonight’s BRIT Awards

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding

Fans Think Ed Sheeran Might Duet With Harry Styles At The BRITs & Could You Just IMAGINE

Singing Dentist

WATCH: This Dentist's Parody Of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Will Make You Smile All Day

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith