WATCH: Ed Sheeran Is All Adorable Smiles As He Sings 'Shape Of You' With Jimmy Fallon And Some Kids Toys!

28 February 2017, 07:24

Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran & The Roots Sing "Shape of You" (Classroom Instruments)

03:09

Is there anything this man can't do?

In a world where people are being handed the wrong Oscars and whatnot, we need a red-haired wonder to grab a banana and shake it to a smash-hit. (Sure, that's a sentence we never thought we'd say, but wait until you see this...)

Ed Sheeran joined Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show's band, The Roots, to perform 'Shape Of You' using nothing but some classroom instruments. And the odd bit of fruit.

Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran & The Roots Sing Pic: YouTube

We all knew Ed could sing; it was obvious that he could strum a guitar like a boss; but who could honestly say that he'd make playing a banana look like a skilled art-form?

From a Casio keyboard to a kazoo, Jimmy and Ed sing lyrics like "The club isn't the best place to find a lover / So the bar is where I go", and it's easily one of the coolest, most fun renditions of the song we've ever seen.

Now don't mind us - we're going to watch a bunch of people squash themselves into a tiny room with tiny, rainbow instruments and a banana. We're in a weird part of YouTube again, aren't we?

