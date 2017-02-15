WATCH: 8 Yr-Old Kai Performs 'Thinking Out Loud' With No Idea That Ed Sheeran Is Right Behind Him!

15 February 2017, 08:23

Kai's Surprise Star-Studded Performance

05:24

This is basically stuff of dreams for anyone, never mind an 8 year old!

Imagine getting invited on to Ellen to sing an Ed Sheeran song for her...only for the man himself to crop up right behind you! 

Watch the magical moment above where Kai launches into a fantastically over the top rendition of 'Thinking Out Loud' and doesn't even notice that Ed creeps on during his performance. 

 

Whilst he was on the show Ed also explained how much he is enjoying life more since he gave up his mobile phone. He now only operates via e-mails and spends his morning having a cup of tea, rather than scrolling through endless baby pics on Facebook. 

 

Kinda jealous of the man's self-control tbh...

This Remix Of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is Total Weekend Vibes

You May Also Like

Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Theme Tune

01:18

Trending On Capital FM

Vicky Pattison valentines day 2

Vicky Pattison's BF Saved Valentine's Day After An Emergency Hospital Trip Ruined Their Plans
Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Camila Cabello Ed Sheeran

“He’s Incredible At Putting Love Into Words” Camila Cabello Wants To Work With Ed Sheeran
Conor Maynard The Vamps Sing Off

Conor Maynard & The Vamps Had A Sing-Off Over Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You & It's INCREDIBLE!

Ed Sheeran remix

This Remix Of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is Total Weekend Vibes

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Caspar Lee

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Took On Caspar Lee's Brain Freeze Challenge & It's Just Hilarious!
Ed Sheeran Shape Of You music video

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals That He Thinks Taylor Swift Sometimes Goes 'Too Far'

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith