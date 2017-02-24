These Amazing Ed Sheeran & Stormzy Pics At The BRITs Afterparty Prove They're BFFs & We Love It

24 February 2017, 15:23

Ed Sheeran & Stormzy

After their amazing performance, we didn't know these two could be any more awesome!

So 'Shape Of You' got a Stormzy shaped remix live on stage at the BRITs the other day and we didn't think we could fall in love with this pair of beauties any more than we did in that moment.

But it turns out we have and these two pics are the reason why!

This Photo Of Ed Sheeran Taking Off His Shoes & Giving His Girlfriend His Trainers Is A Modern Day Act Of Chivalry

Obviously after the awards show, all the artists head to a BRITs afterparty or two and Ed and Stormzy turned out to be at the same one. Not wanting to miss any opportunity to support each others music, they decided to wear t-shirts decorated with the artwork of each others albums...

Ed Sheeran at the BRITs Afterparty

Picture: Getty

If you think Ed looked pretty cool in a Stormzy t shirt, check out Stormzy repping Ed...

Stormzy at the BRITs Afterparty

Picture: Getty

Stormzy's album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' is out now and Ed's album '÷' is set for release on Friday 3rd March, so the pair are likely to be riding high in the charts across the coming weeks.

Well this is a bromance we can fully get behind and with their remix of 'Shape Of You' also available on iTunes now, we're pretty sure we're in love!

