WATCH: Ed Sheeran Covered Drake's 'One Dance' & It Is PERFECT

15 January 2017, 17:21

Ed Sheeran Covers Drake

Sometimes dreams really do come true don't they?

It has been a HUGE week for Ed Sheeran. He's already topping the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'Shape Of You' (and placed in the second spot with 'Castle On The Hill' too) and he officially released the track listing for 'Divide' too!

Everything You MUST Know About Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Album: Release Date & Track Listing

If you're a hardcore #Sheerio, then you're not going to want to miss out on his cover of Drake's 'One Dance'. The 'Shape Of You' singer improvised his own cover of the biggest song of 2016 when he dropped into the Vodafone Big Top 40 studio.

Ed Sheeran Covers Drake's 'One Dance'

Ed Sheeran was on hand to cover the biggest song of 2016.

00:46

Drake's 'One Dance' also spent time at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 back in April 2016, notching up a total of three weeks before being knocked off the top by Calvin Harris and Rihanna's 'This Is What You Came For'.

ed sheeran one dance

WHAT?! Justin Bieber Released One Of Ed Sheeran's Songs & Ed Didn't Even Know About It

Be sure to tune in every Sunday from 4PM across the UK to see if Ed can keep hold of the No.1 spot!

