Clean Bandit Announce Spring 2014 UK Tour Dates

28 January 2014, 15:00

Clean Bandit

The 'Rather Be' group will be hitting the road up and down the UK from April this year.t

Clean Bandit have announced a brand new tour for Spring 2014 kicking off in April.

The UK four-piece are set to perform five new dates across the UK in three months time, fresh from their massive success with the chart-topping 'Rather Be'.

Earlier today (28th January) it was also announced that the 'A+E' group will perform live at Wireless 2014 in July, while their single 'Rather Be' made it two weeks at number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 this past Sunday (26th January).

8 Facts about 'Rather Be' four-piece Clean Bandit!

Tickets for Clean Bandit's newly announced tour dates are set to go on sale this coming Friday 31st January from 9am. 

Check out the full dates on Clean Bandit's new UK tour below:

  • Lancaster (Library)- 30th April
  • Birmingham (Institute) - 5th May
  • Manchester (Club Academy) - 7th May
  • Glasgow (King Tuts) - 8th May
  • London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (9th May)

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Clean Bandit Music

See more Clean Bandit Music

Clean Bandit News

See more Clean Bandit News

Little Roman Zara Larsson Asset

WATCH: Little Roman Puts Zara Larsson & Clean Bandit Through Their Most Awkward Interview Yet!
BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
The Vamps Cover Rockabye

WATCH: We Never Clicked On A Video So Fast Than When We Saw The Vamps Covering Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye'

The Vamps

Clean Bandit Videos

See more Clean Bandit Videos

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - Symphony video

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Louisa Johnson Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Clean Bandit & Louisa Johnson - 'Tears' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Clean Bandit Anne-Marie Sean Paul Jingle Bell Ball

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie- 'Rockabye' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Clean Bandit Pictures

See more Clean Bandit Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Clean Bandit Summertime Ball 2014 Performance

Clean Bandit Live At The Summertime Ball 2014