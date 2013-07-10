Chris Brown Hails Jessie J As "Beyond Incredible" On Twitter

The 'Turn Up The Music' singer takes to his social networking account following the female star's recent 'Fine China' cover.

Chris Brown has taken to Twitter to call British star Jessie J "beyond incredible".

The comments came shortly after the former The Voice coach performed a special cover of his single 'Fine China' during an acoustic session with The Sun.

He simply wrote: "@JessieJ you're beyond incredible!"

Meanwhile, Jessie has revealed how she is currently suffering with her voice and joked to fans she was sounding like Marge Simpson.

The singer is set to appear at Dublin's Phoenix Park alongside James Arthur as the support acts for Justin Timberlake's show .

She has also been teasing details on her new album and recently denied that the record will be called 'Gold'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]