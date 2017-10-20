Charlie Puth - 'How Long'

Did Charlie just reference Selena?!

Charlie Puth is a man of many talents. He's a songwriter. He can sing like an angel. And, in his brand new video for 'How Long', he can legit fly.

The American singer-songwriter has released the much anticipated video for his latest single, and needless to say, it doesn't disappoint.

As he whizzes through iconic Los Angeles cityscapes, eagle-eyed fans noted that as Charlie sings "She said, 'Boy tell me honestly; was it real or just for show?'", the 25-year-old stares longingly at a painting.

But not just any ol' painting. A painting which some believe bears a striking resemblance to Selena Gomez. This is the painting as featured in the 'How Long' video...

Pic: YouTube

And this is Selena Gomez...

Pic: Getty

Does anyone else notice the similarities?!

This comes after many believed the two of them were dating, following their 2015 hit 'We Don't Talk Anymore', despite the fact she referred to him as just a mate, and later went on to date The Weeknd.

It might be a subtle nod to Selena, but then again, who doesn't want paintings of Ms Gomez in their house?!

Charlie Puth - 'How Long' Lyrics:

Alright

Ooh, yeah

I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl?

Can't you blame my head and not my heart?

I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right, but

Promise there were no feelings involved, mmh

She said, "Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?", yeah

She said, "Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been creepin' 'round on me

While you're callin' me "baby"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been actin' so shady

I've been feelin' it lately, baby

Ooo-oh (yeah)

Ooo-oh (encore)

Oooh-ooh-oh

I'll admit, it's my fault, but you gotta believe me

When I say it only happened once, mmm

I try, and I try, but you'll never see that

You're the only one I wanna love, oh, yeah

She said "Boy, tell me honestly"

"Was it real or just for show?", yeah

She said, "Save your apologies"

"Baby, I just gotta know"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been creepin' 'round on me

While you're callin' me "baby"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been actin' so shady

I've been feelin' it lately, baby

Ooo-oh (yeah)

Ooo-oh (encore)

Oooh-ooh-oh

How long has this been goin' on, baby?

Ooo-oh (yeah)

Ooo-oh, you gotta go tell me now

Oooh-ooh-oh

She said, "Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?", yeah

She said, "Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know"

How long has this been goin' on?

And you' been creepin' 'round on me

While you're callin' me "baby"

How long has this been goin' on?

You've been actin' so shady

I've been feelin' it lately, baby

(Ooo-oh, yeah)

How long has this been goin' on?

(Ooh, encore)

You've been creepin' 'round on me

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

How long has it been goin' on, baby? Oh

(Ooo-oh)

How long has this been goin' on?

(Ooh, encore)

(You gotta go tell me now)

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

You've been actin' so shady

I've been feelin' it lately, baby

