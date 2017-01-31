Charlie Puth Is Using Twitter As A Platform To Vent About His Emotions & Talk About The Ex He 'Messed' It Up With

It's getting all kinds of weird in here.

We all know by now that Charlie Puth likes to vent on Twitter.

We get it, venting is good...get all that emotional angst out, you know?

But sometimes his tweets are so cryptic, that even the world’s most highly trained Detective couldn’t figure them out.

Most recently, Charlie blasted ex Bella Thorne on Twitter after fans claimed she was still dating her ex, Tyler Posey, when she began dating Charlie and NOW he’s getting all emotional on us and talking about ex relationships.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It takes me a while to admit it but I really really messed it up with this one girl”.

Before going on to say, “She’s a good singer too”.

Now, naturally fans presumed that he’s referring to Selena, but we’re just going to put it out there - could it not be about Bella Thorne? It was, after all, revealed that she would be releasing music later this year.

And to add fuel to the fire, Bella then tweeted, “I know you’re sorry”.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Although, the most confusing turn of the day comes when Charlie pulled a classic, ‘tweet and delete’.

Now, Charlie has admitted that he ‘messed up’. So let’s break it down.

Selena Gomez

When the mayhem surrounding their hit song, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ calmed down a little, Charlie admitted that they had an argument and LITERALLY don’t talk anymore. Could this potentially suggest that he messed up then?

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne cleared up the rumours that she two timed Charlie with a simple tweet stating that she was single when her and Charlie were spotted kissing on the beach. Perhaps Charlie’s PDA (Public Display of Anger) was a bit premature and unjust?

Well, the case continues…

