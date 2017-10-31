WATCH: Charlie Puth Just Revealed A Secret Celeb Date Night He Had Just To Avoid Roman's 'Trick Or Treat' Game

We WILL get that exclusive scoop and by any means necessary!

Happy Halloween you bunch of pumpkins. As it is the spookiest day of the year we couldn't have the one and only Charlie Puth on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp without putting him through a gruelling Halloween game.

Here's the set up...if he answers one of Ro's questions honestly, he'll get a nice little treat (who wouldn't want a massage from Producer Joe right?). If he gets decides to swerve our interrogation it's time for a trick.

Well...what can we say. It turns out, cheeky Charlie Puth has been on a few dates with 'Glee' superstar Lea Michele!

Btw, you HAVE to see Charlie Puth's new music video for his banging new tune 'How Long'.