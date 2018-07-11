Why Is Cardi B's Daughter Called Kulture?

11 July 2018, 16:46

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset named their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and there's a very special reason why!

When Cardi B finally gave birth to her and Offest's daughter, we couldn't have been happier and it turns out that her fans couldn't either! Alongside a picture of herself, Cardi revealed that she had given birth and announced that her daughter's name was Kulture Kiari Cephus.

But whilst many people will just think it's a cute name, what those people don't realise is that there's actually a very special reason as to why she's named Kulture.

Offset is one third of rap trio Migos and the Georgia rappers released their second studio album back in 2017 - which of course was called 'Culture'. They also went on to release 'Culture II' in January 2018, so Offset and Cardi B's daughter is named after Migos' album!

 

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) onJul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

The opening track on the album 'Culture' is also called 'Culture' and features DJ Khaled, so she may also be named after that track, but we think the album was more in the couple's mind than that specific song, soz Khaled!

Migos and Cardi B fans instantly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the meaning behind Kulture's name...

