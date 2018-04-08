Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy Live On TV During Saturday Night Live Performance

After months of rumours, Cardi has officially confirmed that her and Offset are having a baby!

Cardi B has finally confirmed those pregnancy rumours, showing off her baby bump for the first time live on TV.

The rapper was the musical guest on last night's episode of US show Saturday Night Live.

She performed two songs from her new album Invasion of Privacy, opening with a mash-up of hits 'Bodak Yellow' and 'Bartier Cardi' followed by latest single 'Be Careful'.

It was during the second track that the camera panned out to reveal Cardi's huge bump, framed by a figure-hugging white gown.

Cardi is engaged to Migos rapper Offset, who posted a sweet message about the couple's news on Twitter.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

Following the performance, Cardi also took to Twitter to hit back at critics who'd suggested the upcoming arrival might affect her music career.

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

In recent weeks, fans had been speculating about whether the rapper was pregnant or not, though Cardi initially dismissed the talk.

Responding to one fan's pregnancy question on Instagram, the rapper replied: "No b***h I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

Cardi is officially 'queen' right now. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy was released on Friday and has already been certified Gold in the US and is expected to top the American album charts this week.

