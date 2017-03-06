Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Album So Far

Ever since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony we've been keeping tabs on when that debut solo LP is going to drop.

The year is 2017 and we've got every right to be excited because the wonderful Camila Cabello is due to release her first album in the next 12 months. She's already been teasing us with collaborations galore, however now is the time to get ready for the biggest debut we've seen in a while!

Cam recently celebrated her 20th birthday in true pop-star style. Have a lil look at the snap she posted on her Twitter account and see if you can spot the multi-million single selling producer...

best birthday eve ever pic.twitter.com/o587D6d7Cv — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) March 3, 2017

YES! Pharrell baby! The man behind the likes of Nelly's 'Hot In Herre', Snoop's 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and of course his very own tunes might just be producing Camila's new music. You can't tell us that's something you wouldn't want to hear.

This doesn't seem to be the only hitmaker the former 5H singer is working with as it has been revealed she's also been in the studio with recording legends Benny Blanco, Diplo and Cashmere Cat

Mucho happy birthday @camilacabello97 .. I hope all your chamilians make your day awesome — Dip (@diplo) March 3, 2017

We know how much of a fan Camila is of Ed Sheeran too. Now that Ed's 'Divide' has been unleashed into the world, there's a possibility the pair could get together in the studio to hash out a hit or two.

one of my favorite pastimes since I was 15 is recording myself crying to ed Sheeran's music, the tradition continues — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) March 3, 2017

One artist we know for certain would be willing to help out on the collaboration front is Camila's bestie Shawn Mendes. The duo have already scored a place in the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. Adding to that, Camila posted this snap on her Instagram...

reunited at @bhn14 A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) onFeb 15, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Back in February 2017, there were sightings of Camila already filming a music video for a track. The question is, WHAT TRACK!? Regardless of what it is, she is looking absolutely gorgeous!

SPOTIFY UPDATE:



MGK X CAMILA CABELLO - Bad Things - 172,977,374 total plays (+ 1,913,910 in last 23 hours) pic.twitter.com/sWHRKlgSZg — Camila Charts (@chartsccabello) February 19, 2017

Hmm, let's all just keep an eye on how things develop...deal?

