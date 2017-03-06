Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Album So Far

6 March 2017, 14:26

Camila Cabello

Ever since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony we've been keeping tabs on when that debut solo LP is going to drop.

The year is 2017 and we've got every right to be excited because the wonderful Camila Cabello is due to release her first album in the next 12 months. She's already been teasing us with collaborations galore, however now is the time to get ready for the biggest debut we've seen in a while!

“It Makes Me Sad” Camila Cabello Reveals She Reached Out To 5H But They Didn’t Respond

Cam recently celebrated her 20th birthday in true pop-star style. Have a lil look at the snap she posted on her Twitter account and see if you can spot the multi-million single selling producer...

YES! Pharrell baby! The man behind the likes of Nelly's 'Hot In Herre', Snoop's 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and of course his very own tunes might just be producing Camila's new music. You can't tell us that's something you wouldn't want to hear.

This doesn't seem to be the only hitmaker the former 5H singer is working with as it has been revealed she's also been in the studio with recording legends Benny Blanco, Diplo and Cashmere Cat

PIC: Camila Cabello/Instagram

“He’s Incredible At Putting Love Into Words” Camila Cabello Wants To Work With Ed Sheeran

We know how much of a fan Camila is of Ed Sheeran too. Now that Ed's 'Divide' has been unleashed into the world, there's a possibility the pair could get together in the studio to hash out a hit or two.

One artist we know for certain would be willing to help out on the collaboration front is Camila's bestie Shawn Mendes. The duo have already scored a place in the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. Adding to that, Camila posted this snap on her Instagram...

 

reunited at @bhn14

A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) onFeb 15, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Back in February 2017, there were sightings of Camila already filming a music video for a track. The question is, WHAT TRACK!? Regardless of what it is, she is looking absolutely gorgeous!

Hmm, let's all just keep an eye on how things develop...deal?

You may also like...

Simon Cowell Still Pronounces Camila Cabello's Name Wrong!

02:19

Trending On Capital FM

Holly Hagan Tattoo

Holly Hagan Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of Kyle Christie's Face On Her Neck & She's Not Happy

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ratatouille movie

WATCH: 15 Films Turning 10 In 2017 Just To Make Us Feel Ancient

Ariana Grande - Beauty & The Beast

Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty & The Beast'

Ariana Grande

Justin Timberlake Speech at the iHeartRadio Awards

Justin Timberlake's Empowering Speech Defending People Who Are Different Is Everything

Justin Timberlake

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 9
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site