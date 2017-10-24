WATCH: Camila Cabello Proves She's A G As She Raps An EXCLUSIVE Verse From 'Havana'

And she does it all in Spanish. Just sayin'.

If 'Havana' isn't one of your all-time favourite songs, you're wrong. Because it is a certified bop.

That's why we had to invite Camila Cabello to swing by and have a chat to Roman Kemp about her brand new single.

While we knew she sung like an angel, we didn't know that she almost replaced Young Thug as the featured rapper too. No. You read that right.

According to Camila, before Young Thug made an appearance, she wrote a Spanish rap for the song, and performed it for us live in the studio... Even if she did cringe at it.

Ngl, we thought it was DOPE AS.

And we're not the only ones you were here for it. Now if Camila could release an Eminem-inspired album, that'd be great...

I need to hear that Spanish rap again #CamilaonCapital — Karla Karma Camila (@crazy4rcabello) October 24, 2017

SHE DOESN'T JUST RAP! SHE RAPPED IN SPANISH #CamilaOnCapital — Fatima (@vinylsbeyo) October 24, 2017

Looool her Spanish rap of Havana #CamilaOnCapital — m. (@cabellokookie) October 24, 2017

Omgomg Camila rapping her spanish rap in Havana!!!!!!!! El arroz con crequeticaaaaas shgejjdjsjs #CamilaOnCapital — Aurora Loves Camila (@CabellosEffect) October 24, 2017

She did part of her Spanish rap for Havana #CamilaOnCapital — Beth // 24 (31) days (@margravine_l) October 24, 2017

When Cam's not spitting pure fire, she's singing Justin Bieber classics like the total bae she is...