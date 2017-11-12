WATCH: You NEED To See Camila Cabello's MTV EMAs Performance As She Throws A Pool Party For 'Havana'

12 November 2017, 20:30

And THIS is why she won 'Best Pop'. Just sayin'.

Camila Cabello's doing alright for herself, isn't she? When she's not topping the Official Vodafone Big Top 40, she's performing incredible sets at MTV EMAs.

The 20-year-old singer sang for the world at London's award ceremony, hosted by Rita Ora, ending with 'Havana' in her very own swimming pool.

> WATCH: Camila Cabello Nails These Shawn Mendes & Ed Sheeran Anthems In 'Finish The Lyric'

She proved she was QUEEN of live performances by strutting her stuff effortlessly with some of her backing dancers, all donning in black, until - wait for it - Cam actually busted the most fierce moves going.

Obviously our girl needed to cool down with her very own pool party. Now where can we get a pair of those shades?

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Check Out All Of The Camila Cabello News And Videos Going!  

Not only does Camila come to the UK to perform; she comes because she loves the dirty place names...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Anne-Marie MTV EMAs Performance

WATCH: Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels And Anne-Marie Joined Clean Bandit For One Hella Big #MTVEMA Mash-Up

Clean Bandit

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  11. 11
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  19. 19
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  20. 20
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  22. 22
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  24. 24
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  25. 25
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  35. 35
    17
    MK
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  37. 37
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  38. 38
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site