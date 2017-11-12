WATCH: You NEED To See Camila Cabello's MTV EMAs Performance As She Throws A Pool Party For 'Havana'

And THIS is why she won 'Best Pop'. Just sayin'.

Camila Cabello's doing alright for herself, isn't she? When she's not topping the Official Vodafone Big Top 40, she's performing incredible sets at MTV EMAs.

The 20-year-old singer sang for the world at London's award ceremony, hosted by Rita Ora, ending with 'Havana' in her very own swimming pool.

> WATCH: Camila Cabello Nails These Shawn Mendes & Ed Sheeran Anthems In 'Finish The Lyric'

She proved she was QUEEN of live performances by strutting her stuff effortlessly with some of her backing dancers, all donning in black, until - wait for it - Cam actually busted the most fierce moves going.

Obviously our girl needed to cool down with her very own pool party. Now where can we get a pair of those shades?

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Check Out All Of The Camila Cabello News And Videos Going!

Not only does Camila come to the UK to perform; she comes because she loves the dirty place names...