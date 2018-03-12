7 Times Camila Cabello’s Choker Absolutely Stole The Show

This will make you wear every choker you own.

The choker trend came about during the 90s, along with VHS tapes, Tamgotchis, and the game Heads Down, Thumbs Up.

But the only thing that's stuck around 28 years later are the chokers, and we'd like to thank the QUEEN that is Camila Cabello for that.

> People Legit Still Don't Know Who Jeffery Is From Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Lyrics

For several years, the 'Crying In The Club' star has been donning the neck accessory and, basically, killing it. We now present to you all of the times she's give us serious choker-envy...

1) Even Cam's clapping for her choker.

Pic: Getty



2) Here she is with an award... Probably for her exceptional choker choices.

Pic: Getty



3) A whole YouTube channel dedicated to Camila's chokers? Subscribe.

Pic: Getty



4) Find us a more iconic photo. We'll wait...

Pic: Getty



> WATCH: Camila Cabello Nails These Shawn Mendes & Ed Sheeran Anthems In 'Finish The Lyric'

5) Basically, CAMILA'S...

Pic: Getty



6) CHOKER...

Pic: Getty



7) SLAYS.

Pic: Getty

Are you frantically online shopping for some of these too?

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Catch Up On Everything Camila-y!

We hear Sandy Balls are a great export of chokers, Camila...