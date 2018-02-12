Camila Cabello's Got A New Man And It's Not Shawn Mendes

Sorry, Shawmila fans.

Camila Cabello’s got herself a new man and the pair were spotted on holiday together in Mexico having a very cosy time on a beach.

In the pics, the 'Havana' singer can be seen looking all smitten as 30-year-old YouTuber and "dating coach," Matthew Hussey hugs her from behind.

In some other snaps, Camila and Matthew can be seen holding hands as they walk along the beach. The two new lovebirds reportedly took a private jet to Cabo San Lucas where they were escorted to their resort.

Picture: Backgrid

Apparently Camila’s long been a fan of his work and can’t believe that they’re actually really close now.

A source told E! News: "Camila recently started dating Matthew. It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work.

"She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."

These pictures come just days after Camila was spotted sitting very, very close to Shawn Mendes at a pizza place.

Having the best time on holiday isn't the only thing that Cam's been enjoying. She's also been enjoying some pretty epic chart success, too.

