WATCH: Camila Cabello Joined Anne-Marie On Stage To Sing 'Rockabye' Together

13 June 2018, 12:32

Can you think of a better performance than Camila and Anne-Marie joining forces?

Camila Cabello is taking her Never Be The Same Tour across the United Kingdom, the Britain is happy and content.

The 'Havana' singer brought out Anne-Marie to help support her in London on Tuesday, 12 June, and rather than just performing before Camila hit the stage, Anne-Marie performed with her.

Camila Cabello Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

Camila brought out the 'FRIENDS' hitmaker on-stage with her, as the pair performed Clean Bandit's Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, 'Rockabye'.

Just wait for that shocked expression from about 30 seconds in...

