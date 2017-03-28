Calvin Harris Is Teasing Something On Twitter... And It's Dropping Today!

28 March 2017, 11:38

Calvin Harris waves countdown

*waves*

When he's not creating EDM bangers or singing the praises of leg day on Snapchat, Calvin Harris is pretty good at keeping us guessing what he's secretly up to... and this week on Twitter has been no exception.

Back on Saturday, the 'This Is What You Came For' DJ Tweeted a cryptic message, consisting of nothing but three waves...

Then a day later? Two waves...

Yesterday? Just the one...

So this is clearly a countdown to something... and it looks like whatever it is will drop today! (Tuesday, 28th March)

> The 34 Most Important EDM, Pop & RnB Albums Dropping In 2017

Cal's been heavily promoting his epic Frank Ocean & Migos collaboration 'Slide', so it could be a new music video - but his fans are convinced it's everything from a new track called 'Waves' (which would make sense), or even a new collab with Ellie Goulding (plausible).

Whatever it is, we'll know in a few hours, so get hyped because it's gonna make mid-week that bit more bearable!

You May Also Like...

Calvin Harris On Getting Rihanna's Vocals

Epic mission!

02:22

Trending On Capital FM

Tattoo Fixers New Season December 2016

Tattoo Fixers' Jay Has Slammed Reports That Guests Of The Show Weren't Happy With Their Tats & Its SO Sassy
Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Calvin Harris Music

See more Calvin Harris Music

Calvin Harris News

See more Calvin Harris News

Calvin Harris Behind-the-Scenes Slide Asset

Calvin Harris Broke Down How To Record 'Slide' And It's Just The Most Damn Fascinating Video Ever
Calvin Harris 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts

From Beyoncé Collabs To Leaked Tracks: Here's What You Need To Know About Calvin Harris' Upcoming Album
Calvin Harris Slide Asset

Calvin Harris Has Dropped A New Anthem, 'Slide' With Frank Ocean & It's Literally Unreal

Calvin Harris Videos

See more Calvin Harris Videos

Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

Calvin Harris Has Finally Confirmed His Collaboration With Frank Ocean!
BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!
Rihanna 1980s cover

This '80s Version Of Rihanna & Calvin's 'This Is What You Came For' Is Almost Better Than The Original!

Rihanna

Calvin Harris Pictures

See more Calvin Harris Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)