Beyoncé Just Announced She's Pregnant With Twins, With The Most Beautiful Picture We've Ever Seen...

"Our family will be growing by two".

When it comes to Beyoncé, she knows how to make a pregnancy announcement - just check out how she did it way back in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Now, the 'Single Ladies' star has posted the most gorgeous photo on Instagram, signed by "The Carters", announcing the fact that her and Jay Z are expecting twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onFeb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The snap, which shows Queen B kneeling before a wreath of colourful flowers and caressing her baby bump, was captioned saying "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

These two newcomers to the family will already have a pretty famous sibling in five-year old Blue Ivy.

