This Pony’s Face After Meeting Beyonce Is Actually Our Mood

21 November 2017, 16:05

Beyonce on carousel Serena Williams wedding

This pony couldn't believe its luck.

Let's face it, this pony is most of us. 

Beyoncé Fans Are 100% Certain Her New Braids Have A Secret Meaning & We're So Here For It

So incase you missed it (no, seriously where have you been?), last week Thursday Serena Williams got married to her Reddit co-founder bae, Alexis Ohanian, and all the celebs showed up and showed out at the star-studded event. 

Everyone from Kelly Rowland to Ciara to Jay-Z turned up but one guest that was the star of the show obviously was Beyonce. 

Because, Beyonce.

And let’s face it, meeting Queen Bey is a pretty big deal by any standards so we can totally understand this pony’s disbelief at not only meeting the 'Shining' singer but getting to be blessed with her presence as she posed for a pic on the hilariously startled carousel pony. The pony was shooketh. 

Of course Twitter got wind of the pics and the memes have been ridiculous.

 

Keep Up To Date With All Things Pop & More Over On Our App - You Won't Wanna Miss A Thing!

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Forbes Richest women 2017 Beyonce Taylor Swift Ade

Forbes’ Richest Women In Music 2017 Have Been Revealed & The Top One Wins By A MILE

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce Instagram Mirror

Beyoncé Fans Are 100% Certain Her New Braids Have A Secret Meaning & We're So Here For It

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth