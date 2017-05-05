Beyoncé Reveals The Truth About Her Lips After Speculation She Had Fillers Whilst Pregnant

5 May 2017, 10:43

Beyonce's Big Lips

Bey released an official statement via her reps...

From the moment Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with THAT Instagram picture, the entire world's eyes were fixed on that growing bump. Would her twins be boys or girls or maybe she's having one of each? What will they be called? Will they look more like her or Jay Z?

People had and still have a lot of questions, but one thing we didn't think people would be questioning is whether or not Beyoncé had had lip fillers whilst she's been pregnant!

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

But after Bey posted a slide show video to her Instagram, which showed her to have slightly more fuller lips than we're used to seeing her with, people began to speculate about potential cosmetic enhancements...

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMay 3, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

But it seems that Bey didn't want to let the rumours run wild and decided to put out an official statement via her representatives. Yvette Noel-Schure, the singers rep told Gossip Cop, "Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?"

"Do you know that often women's gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?"

So it was all down to the pregnancy, not lip fillers at all!

Bey's fans were quick to jump to her defence on Twitter too...

Can we let Queen Bey get on with her pregnancy in peace now?

Download Our App Right Now To Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear!

You may also like...

WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals

03:41

Trending On Capital FM

Kendall Jenner Indian Vogue backlash

Twitter Is Slamming Kendall Jenner For Gracing The Cover Of Indian Vogue’s 10th Anniversary Issue
Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Beyonce scholarship

Beyoncé Is Paying For Four People’s College Tuition To Celebrate One Year Of ‘Lemonade’

Beyoncé Jay Z 'Die With You' Video

WATCH: Beyoncé Celebrated Her Anniversary With Jay Z By Gifting Us A Beaut Video Certain To Make You Sob
Beyoncé And The Lion King Rumours

Brace Yourself - Beyoncé Is Set To Be Singing Your Favourite Disney Songs Very, Very Soon!

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce Ebony Banks Facetime Call

Beyoncé Made A Surprise Facetime Call To A Terminally Ill Teen & Made Her Dream Come True
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran

Beyonce baby gender

Has Beyonce Just Subtly Revealed The Gender Of Her Twins... By Her Choice Of Earrings?!

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth
Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!