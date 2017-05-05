Beyoncé Reveals The Truth About Her Lips After Speculation She Had Fillers Whilst Pregnant

Bey released an official statement via her reps...

From the moment Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with THAT Instagram picture, the entire world's eyes were fixed on that growing bump. Would her twins be boys or girls or maybe she's having one of each? What will they be called? Will they look more like her or Jay Z?

People had and still have a lot of questions, but one thing we didn't think people would be questioning is whether or not Beyoncé had had lip fillers whilst she's been pregnant!

But after Bey posted a slide show video to her Instagram, which showed her to have slightly more fuller lips than we're used to seeing her with, people began to speculate about potential cosmetic enhancements...

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) onMay 3, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Lip fillers Beyoncé? Or just baby — dream979 (@Astallion92) May 4, 2017

Beyoncé looks way better with her lip fillers! She looks so good — Angel (@AngelTrainwreck) April 4, 2017

I want to give into lip fillers like Beyoncé — Sarah de Burgh (@SarahdeBurgh) March 20, 2017

But it seems that Bey didn't want to let the rumours run wild and decided to put out an official statement via her representatives. Yvette Noel-Schure, the singers rep told Gossip Cop, "Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?"

"Do you know that often women's gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?"

So it was all down to the pregnancy, not lip fillers at all!

Bey's fans were quick to jump to her defence on Twitter too...

Stop saying Beyoncé is getting lip fillers when her lips got puffy during her 2nd pregnancy with Blue. pic.twitter.com/KM3SaQcX3x — Beysus † Godga (@BeyLovesGaga) May 4, 2017

Beyoncé got pregnant to hide the fact she got lip fillers — jean grey (@ethanxrih) May 4, 2017

Why do people think Beyoncé has had lip fillers?!! Like things swell up when you're pregnant — danny (@danny_butler18) May 4, 2017

beyonce didn't get no gotdamn lip fillers do y'all know what pregnancy is — jen (@jennayonce) May 4, 2017

Can we let Queen Bey get on with her pregnancy in peace now?

