Check Out The Best & Funniest Internet Reactions To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement!

2 February 2017, 11:25

Jay Z Beyonce

From #SaltJay to Beytwice - check out the greatest memes and reactions to Beyonce's pregnancy announcement.

2017 got about 800% better last night as Beyonce announced that not only was she pregnant again... but that she was expecting TWINS! Of course, with such huge news breaking, the internet reacted accordingly - and a wealth of memes were born. 

Congratulations Beyonce & Jay Z - not only are you bringing two more little lives into the world, but you also sparked some of the Internet's best reactions too.

Beyoncé Just Announced She's Pregnant With Twins, With The Most Beautiful Picture We've Ever Seen...

 

 

There were the ones that thought Bey looked better pregnant than they do normally: 

People made their own versions - including Ellen DeGeneres' AMAZING effort: 

 

Me too!

A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) onFeb 1, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Some people couldn't resist a chance to be salty about the other members of Destiny's Child...: 

There's the people that just want to spread the news to EVERYONE they know: 

Who doesn't love a good pun?: 

Beyonce is pretty much a super human - even while carrying twins: 

Some people were kind of hoping Beyonce would give birth to them.... (Erm?!): 

And OF COURSE, you just can't beat SaltJay: 

WATCH: Unseen Footage Of 10-Year-Old Beyoncé Has Been Found & Is Going For £3million!

Beyoncé - 'Hold Up'

Official Music Video

05:16

