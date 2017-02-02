Check Out The Best & Funniest Internet Reactions To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement!

Now Playing
2 February 2017, 11:25
From #SaltJay to Beytwice - check out the greatest memes and reactions to Beyonce's pregnancy announcement.
2017 got about 800% better last night as Beyonce announced that not only was she pregnant again... but that she was expecting TWINS! Of course, with such huge news breaking, the internet reacted accordingly - and a wealth of memes were born.
Congratulations Beyonce & Jay Z - not only are you bringing two more little lives into the world, but you also sparked some of the Internet's best reactions too.
beyonce looking better pregnant with twins than me on a good day— carlos (@LoganLey7) February 2, 2017
tbh how beyonce looks pregnant is how I look now— millie (@millieparker00) February 2, 2017
Beyoncé is eating for three because she's pregnant with twins. I'm eating for three because I'm single and bored.— (@Sassafrantz) February 1, 2017
Everyone is talking about Beyoncé being pregnant with twins… as if she hasn't carried two people before… #BeyonceTwins. #BeyonceBabies. pic.twitter.com/Qk78Io9eij— Jamie Hough (@jmehough) February 2, 2017
Someone: Hi-— Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 2, 2017
Me: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS pic.twitter.com/gtMtb9Jbgm
Pregnant - Beyonce— Puns (@TheFunnyWorId) February 2, 2017
Pregnant with twins - Beytwice
beyoncé been out here pregnant doing the full choreography to formation while i've been too lazy to delete my emails pic.twitter.com/scObiZ6sxL— anal girl (@1800SAMIYAH) February 2, 2017
Lets NOT forget that Beyoncé can outpeform all your favs while being pregnant #BeyoncéIsPregnant #Twins #BlackHistoryMonth #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/JtpuuoqoLv— BEYONCE KNOWLES (@IconicBeyPics) February 1, 2017
i hope it's me beyonce's pregnant with— thom bjork (@operationgodiva) February 1, 2017
Beyonce's pregnant with twins I hope one of them is me— don (@lolzdonz) February 1, 2017
SaltJay pic.twitter.com/C7sW29NnsS— Pjay.JohnsonII (@PjayThr3k) February 1, 2017
