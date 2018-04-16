Everyone Missed This Detail In Beyoncé's Coachella Performance - And It's Next Level Extra

16 April 2018, 11:04

Beyonce Changes Nail Polish During Coachella Perfo

Fans noticed this amazing detail from Beyoncé's performance - and, seriously, we don't deserve her.

So you'll definitely have seen Beyoncé's iconic Coachella performance by now...

Bey made history as the first black woman to headline the festival, brought hubby Jay-Z and sister Solange out on stage, and even reunited Destiny's Child.

But there's one detail from the show that everyone's missed - and it proves why Beyoncé is queen.

Not only did Beyoncé pull off five, incredible costume changes, she somehow found the time to change her nail polish too!

At the start of the performance, Beyoncé was rocking black nail polish. But eagle-eyed fans spotted that later on in the show, Bey's nail polish was now metallic gold.

So not only did Beyoncé manage to switch up her outfit, she found time to get her nails done too.

Basically, what we're saying is that Beyoncé literally defies the laws of time and space. It's the only explanation.

Watch Beyoncé's beau Jay-Z open up about cheating claims...

