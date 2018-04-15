Just Sit Back And Re-Watch Beyoncé's Reunion With Destiny's Child At Coachella

15 April 2018, 18:19

Destiny's Child Coachella 2018

SHE. JUST. DID. THAT.

There was one thing we needed in the late-90s, early-00's, and that came in the form of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. But you may know them as Destiny's Child.

During her hugely anticipated performance at this year's Coachella, Queen Bey brought her former band members on stage with her. We'd understand if you were having trouble breathing too.

> Beyoncé Has Stated She Doesn't Want Fans To Post Unflattering Images Of Her

Destiny's Child Coachella 2018Pic: Getty

The trio - who had been nominated for 14 GRAMMY Awards; winning twice - hit the iconic stage and performed together for the first time in three years, singing some of their most notable tunes, including 'Lose My Breath', 'Say My Name' and 'Soldier'.

And the best part? It was all filmed. Can we just find whoever recorded this so we can hug them and never, ever leave 'em?

It wasn't just Michelle and Kelly who joined the superstar on stage. Beyoncé was also joined by other guests, including Jay-Z and Solange Knowles.

> Grab Our App Now And Get Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Coachella!

Play Capital Asset

As long as you're not grinding at Coachella, that should please the cast of 'Stranger Things'...

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Beyoncé 2018 Coachella

Beyoncé Has Stated She Doesn't Want Fans To Post Unflattering Images Of Her

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce Vegan

10 Accidentally Vegan Junk Foods Beyoncé Can Still Scoff On Her New Coachella Diet

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth