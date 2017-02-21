The Ultimate Girl-Boss, Adele, Reveals She’s Raising Her Son To Respect Powerful Women

21 February 2017, 10:48

Adele Grammys 2017

As if we could love Adele any more than we already do.

Adele’s one of our favourite humans – and she’s just proved once again why she’s so awesome, after revealing how she’s trying to raise her son, Angelo.

Adele Basically Earned More Than Your House Is Worth PER NIGHT On Her World Tour

In a rare interview about her private life, Adele revealed that she’s already instilling respect for strong women into her four-year-old son, who she takes everywhere with her.

She revealed to OK!, “'I'm raising him to respect women. He knows I'm a powerful force. He feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me. And he comes everywhere with me anyway!”

Well, with a mum that’s as successful as Adele but yet manages to stay so grounded, we’re sure Angelo is going to grow up knowing all about powerful women!

Despite living a jet-set lifestyle and touring the world, Adele makes sure that she gets to spend as much time with her son as possible, and is fiercely private about her personal life, only confirming she had married her long-time partner Simon Konecki when she referred to him as her ‘husband’ in her Grammy acceptance speech.

If you ever needed proof that Adele was cooler than cool, this is definitely it! 

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!

WATCH: Adele Refuses To Accept Grammy Award And Praises Beyonce

01:06

Trending On Capital FM

Joey Essex This Morning

WATCH: Joey Essex Dropped The F-Word On This Morning And Phil & Holly Weren't Impressed

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Adele Tickets

Adele Music

See more Adele Music

Adele News

See more Adele News

Adele money

Adele Basically Earned More Than Your House Is Worth PER NIGHT On Her World Tour

Adele Beyonce Grammys

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!
One Direction

One Direction Are The Highest Earning Celebs Of Last Year… Despite Being On Hiatus!

One Direction

Adele Videos

See more Adele Videos

Adele and Simon Konecki

Has Adele Secretly MARRIED Simon Konecki?! She’s Got A New Ring On That Finger!

Adele and Millie Bobby Brown Starbucks

WATCH: Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Channeled Adele As She Sung Her Starbucks Order To 'Hello'
Adele Live 2016 - North American Tour In Los Angel

WATCH: Adele Finished Her 107 Shows, By Telling The Audience She's "Off To Have A Baby"!

Adele Pictures

See more Adele Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Adele arrives at the Oscars 2013

Adele's New Album 2015: 11 Things To Expect From Her Next Record '25'