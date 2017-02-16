Adele Basically Earned More Than Your House Is Worth PER NIGHT On Her World Tour

16 February 2017, 10:37

Adele money

No, we’re not jealous… honest!

Adele’s definitely a music legend already, but you’ll never believe how much money she made every single night of her tour… and it’s probably more than your house cost!

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!

Yep, Adele raked in over £500,000 PER NIGHT on her Adele Live world tour, according to accounts from her Remedy Touring company which showed a profit of £11.5million between October 2015 and April 2016 – and Adele’s the only company director.

That’s a very impressive £523,000 per tour date – and Adele performed 107 of those across Europe and America between February and December. A source told The Sun, “Given this was Adele’s first ever world tour her earnings really are incredible.

“If you break it down then she was making more than half a million quid every single night. The latest accounts just go up until April, when she was only a few months into the tour, which make it all the more astounding.

“Adele was selling out arena after arena every night so her income would definitely have shot up at the same rate throughout the rest of the year. It’s no wonder she was so keen to upgrade to stadiums for her upcoming Australia tour.”

As well as 11 dates in Australia this month, Adele will also be performing four sell out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer too.

Not bad for the girl from Tottenham, eh Adele?! 

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!

Adele Gets Scared By A Bat On Stage In Mexico

00:39

Trending On Capital FM

Snapchat accounts fashion week

27 Of The Best Snapchat Accounts To Follow Throughout Fashion Month

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Adele Tickets

Adele Music

See more Adele Music

Adele News

See more Adele News

Adele Beyonce Grammys

WATCH: Adele Breaks Down At The GRAMMYs As She Says Beyonce Should Have Won & Not Her!
One Direction

One Direction Are The Highest Earning Celebs Of Last Year… Despite Being On Hiatus!

One Direction

Adele and Simon Konecki

Has Adele Secretly MARRIED Simon Konecki?! She’s Got A New Ring On That Finger!

Adele Videos

See more Adele Videos

Adele and Millie Bobby Brown Starbucks

WATCH: Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Channeled Adele As She Sung Her Starbucks Order To 'Hello'
Adele Live 2016 - North American Tour In Los Angel

WATCH: Adele Finished Her 107 Shows, By Telling The Audience She's "Off To Have A Baby"!
Adele Wedding Plans

Take A Look At Adele's Wedding Plans & See Why It's Going To Be A Pretty 'Simple' Affair

Adele Pictures

See more Adele Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Adele arrives at the Oscars 2013

Adele's New Album 2015: 11 Things To Expect From Her Next Record '25'